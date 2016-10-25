版本:
2016年 10月 26日

BRIEF-PS Business Parks quarterly adjusted FFO per share $1.43

Oct 25 PS Business Parks Inc

* PS Business Parks, Inc. reports results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Quarterly adjusted FFO per share $1.43

* Funds from operations of $1.43 per share for three months ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

