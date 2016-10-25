版本:
BRIEF-Orbite Technologies HPA production update

Oct 25 Orbite Technologies Inc :

* Orbite HPA production update

* Production activities continue as planned at its high purity alumina ("HPA") plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

