BRIEF-Key Energy Services commences reorganization

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Key Energy Services Inc
* Key Energy Services commences reorganization via voluntary chapter 11 filing; receives approval of critical "first day" motions
* Key Energy Services Inc says funded debt to be reduced from approximately $1 billion to approximately $250 million
* Key Energy Services - principal components of plan include replacing key's existing $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility with new abl facility
* Key Energy Services - proceeds of rights offering,which will range between $85 million and $110 million ,will permit key to pay certain claims under plan
* Key Energy Services Inc - debtors will continue to operate their businesses in ordinary course while chapter 11 cases are pending
* Key Energy Services Inc - upon completion of restructuring, reorganized key will remain a publicly traded company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.