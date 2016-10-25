版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Flushing Financial Corp reports third quarter GAAP

Oct 25 Flushing Financial Corp

* Flushing financial corporation reports third quarter GAAP diluted eps of $0.37 and core diluted eps of $0.39

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly net interest income was $41.7 million, up 6.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐