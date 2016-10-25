版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Stanley Furniture Q3 loss per share $0.15 from cont ops

Oct 25 Stanley Furniture Company Inc -

* Stanley Furniture announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 sales fell 19.8 percent to $11 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Expects coming quarter to again be a difficult one for sales due to a lack of sufficient inventory of newly introduced product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐