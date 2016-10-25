版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-North Sur Resources provides business update

Oct 25 North Sur Resources Inc -

* North Sur Resources Inc. provides business update

* Intends to seek an extension of amalgamation agreement with ICT Holdco and in interim is considering strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

