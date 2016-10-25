版本:
2016年 10月 26日

BRIEF-National Commerce Q3 earnings per share $0.43

Oct 25 National Commerce Corp

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 net interest income $16.9 million versus $16.7 million in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

