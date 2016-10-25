版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 07:10 BJT

BRIEF-Vecima files notice of intention for normal course issuer bid

Oct 25 Vecima Networks Inc

* Files notice of intention for normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

