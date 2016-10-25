版本:
BRIEF-SmartREIT acquires mixed-use retail-office centre for about $62 mln

Oct 25 Smart Reit

* Says acquires mixed-use retail-office centre anchored by Walmart and Home Depot in the heart of Pointe Claire, Quebec

* Says deal price of about $62 million to be funded by existing cash,assumption of an existing first mortgage providing solid FFO accretion to reit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

