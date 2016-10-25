BRIEF-Changfeng sells its stake in Caofeidian Evergrowth Energy

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Changfeng Energy Inc
* Says sells its stake in Caofeidian Evergrowth Energy Co Ltd
* Says deal price for JV was satisfied through a cash payment of about RMB $13.0 million (cad$2.6 million) by COMC to Changfeng
* Says CFD group has also agreed to sell its interest in joint venture to COMC
* Changfeng says expects to realize an investment loss of about c$1.3 million on joint venture in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
