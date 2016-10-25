版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 07:28 BJT

BRIEF-Changfeng sells its stake in Caofeidian Evergrowth Energy

Oct 25 Changfeng Energy Inc

* Says sells its stake in Caofeidian Evergrowth Energy Co Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐