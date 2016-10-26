版本:
BRIEF-Logitech International Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

Oct 25 Logitech International Sa

* Logitech delivers record Q2 retail revenue, up 14 percent

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales rose 9 percent to $564 million

* Logitech's fiscal year 2017 outlook is 8 percent to 10 percent retail sales growth in constant currency

* Fiscal year 2017 outlook is $195 million to $205 million in non-GAAP operating income

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $524.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $2.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

