BRIEF-Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc comparable RevPAR increased 1.3 pct for Q3

* Hilton reports third quarter results; spin-off transactions on track for end of year

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.23 excluding items

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - system-wide comparable revpar increased 1.3 percent for Q3

* Hilton Worldwide sees Q4 system-wide revpar to be flat to up 1.0 percent on a comparable and currency neutral basis compared to Q4 of 2015

* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.23 excluding items

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - FY capital expenditures are expected to be between $400 million and $450 million

* Hilton Worldwide - for 2017, system-wide revpar is expected to increase between 1.0 percent and 3.0 percent on comparable and currency neutral basis

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - FY hilton's pro forma adjusted ebitda is expected to be between $1,745 million and $1,775 million

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - FY park's pro forma adjusted ebitda is expected to be between $750 million and $780 million

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - FY HGV's pro forma adjusted ebitda is expected to be between $370 million and $390 million

* Qtrly total revenues $2,942 million versus $2,895 million

* Qtrly total revenues $2,942 million versus $2,895 million