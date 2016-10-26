BRIEF-Grace reports third quarter 2016 results

Oct 26 W. R. Grace & Co :
* Grace reports third quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.05 to $3.10
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.80
* Q3 earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $404.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $414.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters
* W. R. Grace & co - as of october 26, 2016, we reiterate
our outlook for 2016 adjusted EBIT to be in range of $400
million to $405 million
* W. R. Grace & Co - expect 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in
range of $500 million to $505 million
* W. R. Grace & Co - continue to expect 2016 adjusted free
cash flow to be at least $250 million
* W. R. Grace & Co - expect 2016 adjusted eps to be in range
of $3.05 to $3.10 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.17per share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.07, revenue view $1.61
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
