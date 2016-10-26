BRIEF-Generac reports third quarter 2016 results

Oct 26 Generac Holdings Inc :
* Generac reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 sales $373.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $363.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.82
* Generac Holdings Inc says revising upward its guidance for
revenue growth for full year 2016
* Sees FY 2016 sales up 9 to 10 percent
* FY2016 revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters
* Generac Holdings Inc sees 2016 total organic sales on a
constant currency basis are now anticipated to decline between 8
to 9%
* Generac Holdings - approved new share repurchase program
which authorizes repurchase of an additional $250 million of
common stock over a 24 month period
* Generac Holdings Inc says 2016 operating and free cash
flow generation is expected to increase significantly over prior
year
