BRIEF-Boston Scientific Q3 GAAP EPS $0.17

Oct 26 Boston Scientific Corp
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $2.15
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Boston Scientific announces results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.17
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $8.335 billion to $8.385 billion
* Q3 sales $2.105 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.07 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.15 to $0.17
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.32 to $0.34
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 excluding items
* Sees q4 2016 sales $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion
* Sees q4 2016 sales up about 8 to 11 percent
* Qtrly interventional cardiology net sales $568 million
versus $500 million
* Qtrly net sales for cardiac rhythm management $467 million
versus $451 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: