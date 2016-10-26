BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Q3 EPS $0.93 excluding items

Oct 26 Southwest Airlines Co
* Southwest Airlines reports third quarter profit
* Q3 earnings per share $0.93 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.62
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $5.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.17 billion
* Southwest Airlines co sees q4 2016 rasm to decline in 4 to
5 percent range, compared with q4 2015 rasm
* Southwest Airlines co sees q4 2016 unit costs to increase
in four to five percent range
* Southwest Airlines co - qtrly rpms 32.31 billion versus
31.05 billion
* Southwest Airlines co - qtrly asms 37.88 billion versus
36.36 billion
* Q3 load factor 85.3% versus 85.4%
* Southwest Airlines co - q4 2016 economic fuel costs are
estimated to be approximately $2.10 per gallon
