BRIEF-ProMetic's plasminogen meets primary end points in mid-phase trial

Oct 26 ProMetic Life Sciences Inc

* ProMetic's plasminogen meets primary and secondary end points in pivotal phase 2/3 trial

* Says to commence filing plasminogen bla modules with fda as planned in coming weeks

* ProMetic life sciences - well tolerated, without any drug related serious adverse events in trial

* ProMetic life sciences-additional clinical data will be submitted as supplement to bla after plasminogen receives expected accelerated approval in 2017

* ProMetic life sciences-"in accordance with fast track designation granted by FDA, we will commence filing modules for plasminogen bla in coming weeks"

* ProMetic life sciences inc - "on target for an expected commercial launch of plasminogen in usa mid-next year"