BRIEF-A.O. Smith reports Q3 results 2016

Oct 26 A.O. Smith Corp

* A.O. Smith reports strong net earnings growth on nine percent increase in sales

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.81 to $1.83

* A.O. Smith Corp says company expects to spend approximately $135 million in 2016 on share repurchases

* Qtrly net sales $ 683.9 million versus $ 625.1 million

* Q3 revenue view $685.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

