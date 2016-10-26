BRIEF-Coca-Cola Co reports third quarter 2016 results

Oct 26 Coca-Cola Co
* The Coca-Cola Company reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Q3 earnings per share $0.24
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $10.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.51
billion
* Coca-Cola Co says full year organic revenue and comparable
EPS outlook (both non-GAAP) remain unchanged
* Coca-Cola Co says qtrly organic revenues (non-GAAP) grew
3%
* Coca-Cola Co says qtrly still beverage unit case volume
grew 3%
* Coca-Cola Co says qtrly sparkling beverage unit case
volume was even
* Coca-Cola Co says qtrly net operating revenue $10.63
billion versus $11.43 billion
* Sees fy net capital expenditures slightly less than $2.5
billion
* Sees Q4 net revenues to be impacted by 11% headwind from
acquisitions, divestitures and structural items
* Coca-Cola Co says qtrly total company unit case volume up
1 percent
* Coca-Cola Co says sees Q4 net revenues to be impacted by
1% to 2% currency headwind based on current spot rates and
including impact of hedged positions
* Coca-Cola Co says qtrly North America unit case volume up
1 percent
* Coca-Cola Co says sees Q4 income before taxes to be
impacted by 6% to 7% structural headwind, 8% to 9% currency
headwind
* Coca-Cola Co says continued to make progress against
refranchising plans and remain on track to meet goal by end of
2017
* Coca-Cola Co says on track to deliver more than $600
million of productivity in 2016 by scaling initiatives and
embedding zero-based work into daily routines
