BRIEF-Lear reports third quarter 2016 results and increases full year outlook

* Lear Corp says sales in 2016 are expected to be $18.6
billion
* Lear reports record third quarter 2016 results and
increases full year outlook
* Q3 earnings per share $2.98
* Sees fy 2016 sales $18.6 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.96 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Lear corp says core operating earnings are expected to be
in range of $1.50 billion to $1.525 billion in 2016
* Lear Corp says capital spending is expected to be $525
million in 2016
* Sees 2016 free cash flow of approximately $1.0 billion, an
increase of $100 million from prior guidance
* Fy2016 revenue view $18.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly sales $4.5 billion versus $4.3 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $13.31, revenue view $18.69
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $4.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
