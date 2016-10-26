版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 19:52 BJT

BRIEF-Vantiv posts Q3 gaap EPS of $0.41

Oct 26 Vantiv Inc

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.66, revenue view $1.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $488.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vantiv reports third quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.70 to $0.72

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $2.67 to $2.69

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.43 to $1.45

* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.39 to $0.41

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue rose 12 percent to $914 million

* Q3 revenue view $473 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $488 million to $498 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.89 billion to $1.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

