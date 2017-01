Oct 26 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Ra Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of Initial Public Offering

* Ra Pharmaceuticals - Initial Public Offering of 7.05 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share

* Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc - Priced Initial Public Offering of 7.05 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share