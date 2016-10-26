BRIEF-Sonus Networks Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

Oct 26 Sonus Networks Inc :

* Sonus networks reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue $65 million versus I/B/E/S view $64.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonus Networks Inc - sees FY revenue $250 million to $252 million

* Sonus Networks Inc - sees FY non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.33 to $0.36

* Sonus Networks Inc - sees FY GAAP diluted loss per share $0.27 to $0.24

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $262.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonus Networks Inc - initiated an immaterial restructuring plan in Q3 to eliminate certain redundant positions

* Sonus networks - on Oct 24 approved a broader restructuring plan related to Taqua acquisition to eliminate both redundant positions and facilities

* Sonus Networks Inc - recorded $0.4 million of Taqua-related restructuring expense during three months ended September 30, 2016

* Sonus Networks Inc - anticipates it will record an additional restructuring expense between $1 million and $2 million in connection with restructuring program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: