BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares reports Q3 EPS $0.11

Oct 26 Huntington Bancshares Inc

* Huntington Bancshares Incorporated reports 2016 third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 revenue rose 24 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Huntington Bancshares' tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.14 pct at September 30, 2016, down 75 basis points from a year ago

* Huntington bancshare's common equity tier 1 (cet1) risk-based capital ratio was 9.09 pct at September 30, 2016, down from 9.72 pct a year ago

* Qtrly FTE net interest income $636 million versus $503.6 million

* Huntington Bancshares' qtrly net interest margin of 3.18 pct, an increase of 2 basis points from year-ago quarter

* Huntington bancshares' qtrly net charge-offs $40 million versus $16 million last year

* Huntington bancshares qtrly allowance for loans and lease losses $617 million versus $592 million last year