BRIEF-Hess Q3 adjusted loss per share $1.12

Oct 26 Hess Corp :
* Hess reports estimated results for the third quarter of
2016
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $1.12
* Q3 loss per share $1.12
* Qtrly oil and gas production was 314,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day compared to 380,000 BOEPD in Q3 2015
* Qtrly total revenues and non operating income $1,196
million versus $1,689 million
* Qtrly net production from bakken was 107,000 BOEPD
compared to 113,000 boepd in prior-year quarter
* Qtrly net production from gulf of Mexico was 61,000 BOEPD
compared to 83,000 BOEPD in prior-year quarter
* Hess Corp- estimated recoverable resources for Liza now
expected to be at upper end of previously announced range of 800
million to 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent
* Q3 revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
