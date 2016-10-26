BRIEF-General Dynamics reports Q3 EPS $2.21

Oct 26 General Dynamics Corp
* General Dynamics' total backlog at end of third-quarter
2016 was $62 billion
* Company-wide operating margin for Q3 of 2016 was 13.8
percent, a 90 basis-point increase
* General Dynamics reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $2.48 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $2.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $7.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.91 billion
* General Dynamics says total potential contract value, sum
of all backlog components, was $87.2 billion at end of quarter
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: