BRIEF-Agco Corp reports third quarter results

Oct 26 Agco Corp
* Agco reports third quarter results
* Q3 sales $1.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.65 billion
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.51
* Q3 earnings per share $0.50
* Sees fy 2016 sales $7.2 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Agco corp says excluding unfavorable currency translation
impacts of approximately 1.2%, net sales in q3 of 2016 increased
approximately 2.6%
* Agco corp says lower global demand for farm equipment is
expected to continue to negatively impact Agco's sales and
earnings in 2016.
* Agco corp says 2016 reported earnings per share are
targeted at approximately $1.85
* Fy2016 revenue view $7.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Agco's net sales for 2016 are expected to reach $7.2
billion
* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $2.30
excluding items
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Industry retail sales in South America during first 9
months of 2016 were negatively influenced by political, economic
uncertainty
* Agco says sees fy 2016 gross, operating margins expected
to be below 2015 levels due to negative impact of lower sales,
production volumes,weaker sales mix
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: