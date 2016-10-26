Oct 26 Mondelez International Inc:

* Mondelz International reports Q3 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Qtrly organic net revenue grew 1.1%

* For full year, company now expects organic net revenue growth of approximately 1.6 percent

* Continues to expect FY adjusted operating income margin of 15 to 16 percent

* Mondelez International Inc - increased its full-year adjusted EPS outlook and now expects growth of approximately 25 percent on a constant-currency basis

* Mondelez International Inc - company expects free cash flow excluding items of at least $1.4 billion for full-year 2016

* Mondelez - based on foreign exchange rates as of Oct. 21, would be negative translation impact on FY revenue growth of about 4 percentage points

* Qtrly revenue $6,396 million versus $6,849 million

* Mondelez international inc - recorded restructuring charges of $187 million in three months ended September 30, 2016

* Mondelez - based on foreign exchange rates as of Oct. 21, would be negative translation impact on full year adjusted EPS of approximately $0.09

* Mondelez - given ongoing economic, regulatory environment in Venezuela, continues to be "significant uncertainty" related to Co's operations in Venezuela

* Q3 revenue view $6.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.84, revenue view $26.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: