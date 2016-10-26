BRIEF-Norfolk Southern reports third-quarter 2016 results

Oct 26 Norfolk Southern Corp
* Norfolk Southern reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.55
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly railway operating revenues were $2.5 billion, down 7
percent compared with third-quarter 2015
* Norfolk Southern Corp says qtrly operating ratio improved
to 67.5 percent, reflecting a 10 percent reduction in operating
expenses
* Norfolk Southern Corp says qtrly railway operating
revenues were $2.5 billion, down 7 percent
* Norfolk Southern Corp says qtrly general merchandise
revenues were $1.6 billion, 4 percent lower than same period
last year
* Q3 revenue view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
