BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences posts positive data on schizophrenia drug

Oct 26 Minerva Neurosciences Inc
* Minerva neurosciences announces positive data from
six-month extension of phase iib trial of min-101 monotherapy in
schizophrenia
* Minerva neurosciences -min-101 was reported to be well
tolerated at both doses over entire 36-week duration of study by
schizophrenic patients
* Minerva neurosciences -positive symptoms were observed to
remain stable through extension period as measured by panss
positive symptom subscale score
* Says extension data also confirm that min-101 at doses
tested did not have an effect on extra-pyramidal symptoms
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: