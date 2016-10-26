BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences posts positive data on schizophrenia drug

Oct 26 Minerva Neurosciences Inc

* Minerva neurosciences announces positive data from six-month extension of phase iib trial of min-101 monotherapy in schizophrenia

* Minerva neurosciences -min-101 was reported to be well tolerated at both doses over entire 36-week duration of study by schizophrenic patients

* Minerva neurosciences -positive symptoms were observed to remain stable through extension period as measured by panss positive symptom subscale score

* Says extension data also confirm that min-101 at doses tested did not have an effect on extra-pyramidal symptoms