BRIEF-Allegiant Travel qtrly diluted earnings per share $ 2.75

Oct 26 Allegiant Travel Co -

* Allegiant Travel Company third quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $ 2.75

* Full year 2016 CASM EX fuel is expected to increase between one and three percent

* CASM EX fuel for Q4 is expected to increase between ten and twelve percent

* Qtrly total operating revenue $ 333.5 million versus $ 300.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.66, revenue view $332.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Impact of hurricane matthew during columbus day weekend is expected to negatively account for a half point of trasm reduction in Q4