BRIEF-Allegiant Travel qtrly diluted earnings per share $ 2.75

Oct 26 Allegiant Travel Co -
* Allegiant Travel Company third quarter 2016 financial
results
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $ 2.75
* Full year 2016 CASM EX fuel is expected to increase
between one and three percent
* CASM EX fuel for Q4 is expected to increase between ten
and twelve percent
* Qtrly total operating revenue $ 333.5 million versus $
300.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.66, revenue view $332.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Impact of hurricane matthew during columbus day weekend is
expected to negatively account for a half point of trasm
reduction in Q4
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: