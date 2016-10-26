BRIEF-NV5 Global Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

Oct 26 NV5 Global Inc -
* NV5 acquires JBA consulting engineers; provides 2016
outlook update; announces Bank of America facility and
highlights M&A pipeline
* Q3 revenue $62 million versus I/B/E/S view $67.3 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 preliminary GAAP earnings per share $0.33
* Acquisition expected to be immediately accretive
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.49 to $1.62
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.29 to $1.40
including items
* Revises full year 2016 guidance
* Bank of America senior credit facility expected to provide
up to $140 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Company now expects full-year 2016 total revenues,
including acquisitions closed to date, to range from $225
million to $235 million
* Reconfirms run rate revenues of $300 million by end of
2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $234.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* NV5 global-majority of anticipated shortfall for 2016 is
due to ongoing delay of multiple transportation infrastructure
projects in new jersey
* Estimates that, if closed additional potential
acquisitions would add another $35 million to $50 million in
annual revenue
* Reconfirming its commitment to reaching $300 million in
run rate revenues by end of 2016
