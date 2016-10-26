BRIEF-Groupon sees FY 2016 revenue $3.075 bln to $3.15 bln

Oct 26 Groupon Inc

* Groupon announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $720.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $710.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.075 billion to $3.15 billion

* Gross billings were $1.43 billion in Q3 2016, down 2%

* Groupon Inc - 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $150.0 million to $165.0 million

* Identified its go-forward country footprint to consist of 15 countries, down from 27 in portfolio as of q2

* FY2016 revenue view $3.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: