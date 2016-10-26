BRIEF-Fortune Brands Q3 sales $1.28 bln vs I/B/E/S view $1.33 bln

Oct 26 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc
* Fortune Brands Home & Security - narrows outlook for
full-year 2016 EPS before charges/gains to $2.72 - $2.76 on
sales growth of 9 - 10 percent
* Fortune Brands reports third quarter sales and EPS growth;
confirms 2016 annual EPS outlook
* Q3 earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $1.28 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.33 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $0.80 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 sales up 9 to 10 percent
* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.15 to $0.25
* Expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $400
million for full year 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.74, revenue view $5.06
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
