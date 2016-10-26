BRIEF-XL Group Ltd says oper EPS $0.44

Oct 26 XL Group Ltd -
* XL Group Ltd announces third quarter 2016 results
* Says fully diluted tangible book value per common share
of $34.22 at Sept. 30, 2016
* Says P&C combined ratio of 93.1 pct for quarter compared
to 95.3 pct in prior year quarter
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* P&C combined ratio of 93.1 pct for Q3 compared to 95.3 pct
in prior year quarter
* Natural catastrophe pre-tax losses net of reinsurance and
reinstatement premiums in Q3 of $97.4 million compared to $30.8
million
* P&C net premiums earned in Q3 of $2.4 billion were
comprised of $1.65 billion from insurance segment and $778.2
million from reinsurance segment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: