BRIEF-Boot Barn Holdings Q2 earnings per share view $0.02

Oct 26 Boot Barn Holdings Inc

* Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results; updates fiscal year 2017 outlook

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 sales $134 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.6 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 1.8 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.38 to $0.43

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - Updates fiscal year 2017 outlook

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.66 to $0.73 including items

* Sees slightly positive consolidated same store sales in 2017

* Boot Barn Holdings - For fiscal year ending April 1, 2017 now expects slightly positive consolidated same store sales

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - For fiscal Q3 ending December 24, 2016 company expects slightly positive consolidated same store sales

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S