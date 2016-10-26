BRIEF-Unum Group reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.01

Oct 26 Unum Group

* Unum Group reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unum Group - book value per common share as of september 30, 2016 was $40.33, compared to $35.25 at september 30, 2015

* Unum group - expectation for after-tax operating income growth / share for fy2016 is at to slightly above higher end of range of 3 percent to 6 percent

* Unum Group says qtrly total revenue $2,763.3 million versus. 2,657.8 million

