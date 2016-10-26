BRIEF-Curtiss-Wright reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.02

Oct 26 Curtiss-wright Corp
* Curtiss-Wright reports third quarter 2016 financial
results; maintains full-year eps and increases operating margin
guidance
* Q3 earnings per share $1.02
* Q3 sales $507 million versus i/b/e/s view $518.7 million
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $4.00 to $4.15
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Increasing fy 2016 operating margin guidance by 10 basis
points to new range of 14.3% to 14.5%
* Sees fy 2016 total sales $2.11 billion - $2.16 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.09, revenue view $2.15
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
