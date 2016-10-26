BRIEF-Forrester Research Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.17

Oct 26 Forrester Research Inc :
* Forrester Research Inc sees full-year 2016 total revenues
of approximately $323.0 million to $327.0 million
* Forrester Research reports 2016 third-quarter financial
results; increases share repurchase authorization by $25 million
* Q3 pro forma earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 revenue $77.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $80 million
* Forrester Research Inc sees full-year 2016 diluted
earnings per share of approximately $0.80 to $0.85
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Forrester Research Inc sees full-year 2016 pro forma
diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.19 to $1.24
