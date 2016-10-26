BRIEF-Universal Health Services Q3 revenue $2.41 billion versus

Oct 26 Universal Health Services Inc
* Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2016 third quarter
financial results and narrows 2016 full year earnings guidance
* Q3 revenue $2.41 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.4 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $1.54
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Universal Health Services - qtrly adjusted net income
attributable to uhs per diluted share increased to $1.60 per
diluted share
* Universal health services inc- estimated net income
attributable to uhs, per diluted share $6.98 to $7.25 for 2016
* Sees adjusted net income attributable to uhs, per diluted
share $7.16 to $7.43 for 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
