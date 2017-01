Oct 26 Antero Midstream Partners Lp

* Antero Midstream reports third quarter 2016 financial and operational results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 revenue $150 million versus I/B/E/S view $148.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Antero Midstream Partners LP - low pressure gathering volumes for q3 of 2016 averaged 1,431 mmcf/d, a 38% increase from q3 of 2015

* Antero Midstream Partners LP - high pressure gathering volumes for q3 of 2016 averaged 1,351 mmcf/d, an 11% increase from q3 of 2015