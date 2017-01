BRIEF-Tyler Technologies reports earnings for third quarter 2016

Oct 26 Tyler Technologies Inc

* Tyler technologies reports earnings for third quarter 2016

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.94

* Q3 earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 revenue $197.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $197.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share about $3.46 to $3.52

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share about $2.01 to $2.07

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.48, revenue view $774.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY gaap total revenues are expected to be in range of $755 million to $762 million.

* Sees FY non-gaap diluted earnings per share are expected to be approximately $3.46 to $3.52