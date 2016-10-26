BRIEF-Pilgrim's Pride reports operating income of $164 million

Oct 26 Pilgrims Pride Corp

* Pilgrim's Pride reports operating income of $164 million with an operating margin of 8.1% for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 sales $2.03 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.02 billion

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pilgrim's Pride Corp - conversion of a commodity markets facility into usda-certified organic production on schedule to begin in q1 2017.

* Pilgrim's Pride Corp - "outlook for mexico remains very strong and we will continue to grow our offerings in region"

* Pilgrim's Pride Corp- on-going ramp up of prepared foods facility to full capacity, with a target completion by end of Q1 2017