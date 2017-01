BRIEF-Rush Enterprises announces Q3 EPS of $0.37

Oct 26 Rush Enterprises Inc

* Rush Enterprises reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 revenue $1.096 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect parts, service and body shop sales in q4 to remain fairly consistent with sales in q3

* Rush Enterprises inc - in Q4, expect used truck margins to remain below historical averages

* Rush Enterprises-expect parts, service, body shop q4 sales to remain "fairly consistent" with q3 sales after factoring seasonal decline seen during quarter

* Rush enterprises inc - continued softness in energy sector negatively impacted aftermarket revenues in q3

* Rush Enterprises inc- "seeing hesitation from customers due to a choppy freight environment and general economic uncertainty"

* Rush Enterprises inc - in q4, expect new class 8 truck sales to be down slightly compared to q3

* Rush Enterprises inc - "in q4, we expect our medium-duty truck sales to be consistent with our q3 results"