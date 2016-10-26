版本:
2016年 10月 27日

BRIEF-A. Schulman posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.47

Oct 26 A Schulman Inc

* A. Schulman reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter, full-year results

* Q4 sales $604.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $584.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.08 to $2.18

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.47 excluding items

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $13.12

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.26, revenue view $2.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

