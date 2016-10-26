BRIEF-A. Schulman posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.47

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 26 A Schulman Inc
* A. Schulman reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter, full-year results
* Q4 sales $604.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $584.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.08 to $2.18
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.47 excluding items
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $13.12
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.26, revenue view $2.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.