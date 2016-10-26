BRIEF-Agnico Eagle Mines posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.25

Oct 26 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
* Agnico Eagle reports third quarter 2016 results: strong
operational performance continues; ongoing exploration yields
positive results at Amaruq, Sisar Zone at Kittila, Olmeca zone
at El Barqueno and Barsele Project in Sweden
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.22
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - now expect to exceed upper end of
2016 production guidance of 1.6 million ounces
* Payable gold production in Q3 of 2016 was 416,187 ounces,
compared to 441,124 ounces in Q3 of 2015
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd says board of directors has
declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share
