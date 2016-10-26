BRIEF-Kirby Corporation announces 2016 third quarter results

Oct 26 Kirby Corp
* Kirby Corporation announces 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue $434.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $410.2
million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says full year 2016 earnings per share guidance narrowed
to a range of $2.47 to $2.62 compared with $2.40 to $2.70
previously
* Earnings guidance for 2016 Q4 is $0.45 to $0.60 per share
* Full year earnings per share guidance is narrowed to $2.47
to $2.62 from previous guidance range of $2.40 to $2.70
* Expects 2016 capital spending to be in $230 to $250
million range, unchanged from previous guidance
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
