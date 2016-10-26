BRIEF-Barrick gold reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.15

Oct 26 Barrick Gold Corp
* Barrick reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q3 earnings per share $0.15
* Q3 revenue $2.3 billion versus $2.32 billion
* Barrick gold corp - increased our gold production guidance
for 2016 to 5.25-5.55 million ounces, up from our original range
of 5.00-5.50 million ounces
* Barrick gold corp - total debt has been reduced by $1.4
billion year-to-date, and co remains on track to achieve $2
billion debt reduction target for year.
* Qtrly revenue $2,297 million $ 2,315 million
* Barrick gold corp - qtrly gold production 1.4 million
ounces versus 1.7 million ounces
* Barrick gold corp - capital expenditures for 2016 are now
expected to be $1.20-$1.30 billion, down from $1.25-$1.40
billion at end of q2
* Barrick gold corp - qtrly gold all-in sustaining costs
$704 per ounce versus $771 per ounce
* Reduced fy all-in sustaining cost guidance for 2016 to
$740-$775 per ounce
* Barrick gold - q3 copper production 100 million pounds
versus 140 million pounds last year
* Barrick gold corp - now expect 2016 production from
veladero to be in range of 530,000-580,000 ounces of gold, down
from 580,000-640,000 ounces
* Barrick gold corp - sees fy copper production 380-430
million pounds
* Barrick gold corp - copper all-in sustaining cost guidance
for 2016 has been narrowed to $2.00-$2.20 per pound.
* Barrick gold corp - sees fy gold all-in sustaining costs
$740-$775 per ounce
* Barrick gold corp - q3 copper c1 cash costs per pound
$1.50 versus $1.53 per pound last year
* Barrick gold corp - now has less than $200 million in debt
due before 2019
* Barrick gold corp - sees 2016 copper c1 cash cost $1.40-
$1.60 per pound
* Barrick gold corp - expect to achieve 2016 debt reduction
target using existing cash balances and q4 operating cash flow
* Qtrly revenue $2,297 million versus $2,315 million (adds
dropped word 'versus')
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: