BRIEF-Kraton Corporation announces third quarter results

Oct 26 Kraton Corp

* Kraton Corporation announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.63

* Q3 earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 revenue $454.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $454 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kraton Corp - now expect Q4 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in low $80 million range, resulting in full-year 2016 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $360 million

* Kraton Corp - Q3 2016 results were below expectations primarily due to weaker than anticipated margins and volumes for sales into adhesive applications

* Kraton Corp - Expect Kraton net debt to be approximately $1.6 billion at December 31, 2016

* Kraton Corp - Remain committed to goal of delivering a $500 million reduction in Kraton net debt by December 31, 2018

* Kraton Corp - Currently estimate that results in Q4 2016 will reflect a positive spread between FIFO and ECRC of approximately $5.0 million

* Kraton Corp - Still expect to deliver $70 million of cost reductions and $65 million of transaction synergies by year-end 2018